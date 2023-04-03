Authentic Brands Group has agreed to acquire Quiksilver parent Boardriders for an undisclosed sum, adding a suite of action sports brand names to a deep portfolio in the space.

Why it matters: Jamie Salter, CEO of ABG, has a long history with action sports brands, dating to the 1990s when he co-founded Ride snowboards.

Details: ABG plans to buy the company from funds managed by distressed debt investor Oaktree Capital Management.

Flashback: Boardriders is the rebranded Quiksilver, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016.

Oaktree, which controls Boardriders, bought out the company from U.S. bankruptcy. Two years later, it acquired competitor Billabong.

Between the lines: In February, Axios reported ABG was lining up a $600 million delayed-draw term loan to support the proposed acquisition of the action sports brand parent.

This was in addition to an upsized $240 million revolving credit facility and a $1.525 billion term loan, all due in 2028.

Zoom in: The acquisition will also include Surf Dive 'n Ski, an Australian lifestyle retailer with more than 80 locations and an e-commerce platform.