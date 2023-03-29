Torch Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, closed more than $200 million in fresh capital, fueling investments in tech-enabled brands and platforms that can make a dent in the consumer ecosystem.

Why it matters: The fundraising represents a bright spot in an otherwise difficult financing environment and highlights optimism in early-stage investing.

What they're saying: The firm was able to achieve this because its limited partners are familiar with its past successes, Torch managing partner Jonathan Keidan says.

“We’ll build, they’ll come,” he says.

Zoom in: With the new capital, the New York-based company will have more than $400 million in assets under management.

The company has invested in CBD-infused beverage company Recess, Rihanna-backed intimates and apparel brand Savage x Fenty, and ready-to-eat healthy meals provider Splendid Spoon.

It has seen the exits of luxury streetwear e-retailer Highsnobiety, which was acquired by Zalando last year, and Sweetgreen, which went public in 2021.

Zoom out: Keidan sees the current economic uncertainty as "a great time for early-stage investing."