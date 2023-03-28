Data: Pitchbook; Chart: Axios Visuals

E-commerce dealmaking went out like a lamb in 2022, with only $1 billion spread across 77 transactions during Q4, a PitchBook report finds.

Why it matters: Customers didn't curb their online purchases in 2022, but rising customer acquisition costs and shrinking margins continue to cool the market, Claire writes.

By the numbers: Deal value fell 42.1% from Q3 to Q4 last year, while deal count increased by 51%.

Late-stage pre-money valuations fell 45.1%.

There were just five exits in Q4 of undisclosed value, down from seven exits valued at $400 million in Q3.

On the whole, 2022 saw 23 exits worth $1.5 billion.

"By comparison, the $1.1 billion in exit value in Q4 2021 nearly reached 2022’s annual total," the report says.

Meanwhile, consumers spent a record $1.09 trillion on online transactions in 2022.

Zoom in: The purchase medium and purchase venue segments of e-commerce raked in the most money with $447.5 million and $271.2 million in funding, respectively.

Post-purchase startups amassed $152.6 million in deal value.

Notable deals included e-commerce return service Loop Returns' $114.6 million Series B, purchase venue ConnexPay’s $109.8 million Series C, and payment platform Airwallex’s $100.0 million Series E.

The intrigue: The report highlights the growing re-commerce ecosystem, noting growing consumer appetite for secondhand shopping.