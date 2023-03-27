Chipotle's venture fund has pipeline of sustainable food targets
Chipotle's venture fund is directing its capital toward the sustainable food supply chain, with two minority investments under its belt already.
Why it matters: Launched last year, the chain's Cultivate Next arm is a vehicle to make sustainable bets as locally sourced food becomes increasingly vital to consumers.
Catch up fast: Last week, Cultivate Next announced investments in Local Line, a food sourcing platform for regional farms, producers, food hubs, and buyers, and Zero Acre Farms, a sustainable oils and fats food company.
- Terms of the investments were not disclosed. Cultivate Next's fund has $50 million to deploy.
What’s next: Chipotle chief technology officer Curt Garner tells Axios the fund plans to make three to five investments a year, but that isn’t a hard target.
- “We have a number of companies that we're talking to right now that I expect through the funnel will be funded this year,” he says.
Zoom in: The investment in Local Line was a pre-Series A, Garner says.
- “Now that they have direct access to be a part of Chipotle’s supply chain, it starts giving them an established repeatable market,” Garner mentions.
- For Zero Acre Farms, the investment comes off the heels of the company's Series A raised last year.
- Zero Acre’s mission is to steer people away from vegetable oils, which is a contributor to deforestation and carbon emissions, by using fermentation to create healthy oil fats.
- Chipotle’s company-operated restaurants can be used as a testing ground for these oils, helping Zero Acre scale, Garner says.
- “That scale and our investment in helping them scale, both as an investor and as a customer, brings the capability to have this become a de facto product," Garner adds.
What they’re saying: These investments are “aligned with our DNA,” he says.
- Since its early days, Chipotle has cited buying local food as a top priority.
Of note: The sustainable investments also help Chipotle reach environmental, social, and governance goals, which it will tie to executive compensation.
- Many of the S&P 500 companies are now tying executive compensation to some form of ESG performance metric, growing to 73% in 2021 from 66% in 2020, according to the nonprofit think tank The Conference Board.