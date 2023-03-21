Pollen Returns seeks $5M fundraise

Pollen Returns, an Atlanta-based retail returns pickup technology platform, aims to raise $5 million to invest in its technology team, CEO Spencer Kieboom tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Globally, product returns are about a $600 billion annual problem the retail industry has been trying to solve since the dawn of e-commerce.

Kieboom says the cost is due to liquidation of returned products, fraud, shrinkage, shipping and labelling issues.

Details: Pollen Returns offers retailers the ability to automatically process product returns and exchanges by digitally transmitting to a pickup agent the initiation of a return and the corresponding drop-off location.

The condition of the product is then audited, and retailers can also track the custodianship of the product via photographs.

How it works: Pollen Returns recently secured a patent for tech that uses the photo of a product that's been picked up as the barcode for the return process.

The photograph serves as a unique identifier to which information about the return can be attached.

Having another set of eyes, so to speak, on the returned product also helps retailers reduce fraud.

Retailers can theoretically issue a refund more quickly to the shopper, which improves the customer experience.

What's next: Pollen Returns is working on additional patent-pending features to streamline the return process and further cut costs.

The company, for example, is developing an AI that identifies an item with improved accuracy, and aids in rating the product's condition.

Kieboom says only 20% of returned items are rated grade A and placed back on the shelf for purchase, even though up to 75% qualify for that designation.

Pollen Returns hopes to reduce the number of items that end up either liquidated or in a landfill.

By the numbers: The company says it can save retailers more than $4 per return.

Of note: Kieboom is a former catcher for the Washington Nationals.