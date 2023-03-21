Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Pollen Returns seeks $5M fundraise

Richard Collings
Illustration of a shopping cart overloaded with boxes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Pollen Returns, an Atlanta-based retail returns pickup technology platform, aims to raise $5 million to invest in its technology team, CEO Spencer Kieboom tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Globally, product returns are about a $600 billion annual problem the retail industry has been trying to solve since the dawn of e-commerce.

  • Kieboom says the cost is due to liquidation of returned products, fraud, shrinkage, shipping and labelling issues.

Details: Pollen Returns offers retailers the ability to automatically process product returns and exchanges by digitally transmitting to a pickup agent the initiation of a return and the corresponding drop-off location.

  • The condition of the product is then audited, and retailers can also track the custodianship of the product via photographs.

How it works: Pollen Returns recently secured a patent for tech that uses the photo of a product that's been picked up as the barcode for the return process.

  • The photograph serves as a unique identifier to which information about the return can be attached.
  • Having another set of eyes, so to speak, on the returned product also helps retailers reduce fraud.
  • Retailers can theoretically issue a refund more quickly to the shopper, which improves the customer experience.

What's next: Pollen Returns is working on additional patent-pending features to streamline the return process and further cut costs.

  • The company, for example, is developing an AI that identifies an item with improved accuracy, and aids in rating the product's condition.
  • Kieboom says only 20% of returned items are rated grade A and placed back on the shelf for purchase, even though up to 75% qualify for that designation.
  • Pollen Returns hopes to reduce the number of items that end up either liquidated or in a landfill.

By the numbers: The company says it can save retailers more than $4 per return.

Of note: Kieboom is a former catcher for the Washington Nationals.

