Saffron Road eyes fundraise later this year

Saffron Road, the Stamford, Conn.-based maker of frozen international cuisine, aims to raise funds within the next year to invest in product expansion, its CEO Adnan Durrani tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Following a pandemic boost, the frozen meal category is expected to continue to grow, particularly products that embrace global flavors and healthier ingredients.

Ready-to-eat foods were cited by a number of CPG food companies as an area of focus at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference held in February.

Of note: Durrani spoke to Axios from the sidelines of the Natural Products Expo West annual trade show being held last week in Anaheim, California.

By the numbers: Saffron Road has about $60 million in sales and 20% growth year over year.

A majority of the company is owned by private investors including deep-pocketed family offices located in Switzerland.

The executive did not disclose the expected size of the fundraise.

Details: Fresh capital would finance the launch of new cuisines, expansion of existing ones, and let Saffron Road add breakfast and appetizers to its line, Durrani says.

The brand is optimistic about its introduction of Moroccan-inspired meals, for example, and also sees an opportunity in Korean foods.

Saffron Road already offers cuisine from regions such as South India, such as Madras curry with meatballs.

The brand's products perform well with millennial consumers and the next target for the company is to improve its standing with Gen Z.

While the company has some shelf-stable items, such as sauces, the frozen business is core, Durrani adds.

Between the lines: Saffron Road is benefiting from what Durrani describes as wanderlust via new cuisine as consumers increasingly enjoy trying food from around the world.

As major CPG companies hunker down to focus on legacy products and flavors, he sees more whitespace opening up for his company in the ethnic aisle.

He pointed to data that says that one-third of U.S. households bought an extra freezer during the pandemic, which suggests the adoption of frozen foods will continue as a sustainable trend long term.

The intrigue: "In my 30 years, I never saw frozen overtake fresh, and frozen overtook fresh by 230% the last year,” Durrani says.

Catch up fast: While the 12-year-old brand’s roots are in halal, aimed at the American Muslim consumer, Saffron Road's business model has always been to scale into mainstream retailers.

The company has permission to expand into other cuisines tied to better-for-you meals that are clean label, Durrani says.

Flashback: In addition to being halal and non-GMO certified, Saffron Road was the first antibiotic-free frozen entree in Whole Foods as well as the first Humanely Certified Entrée in the world.

It is also a certified B Corp.

The bottom line: The brand is at a point of critical mass and inflection, Durrani says.