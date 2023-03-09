Riot Energy gets a boost from investor Sierra Nevada
Riot Energy raised a round from Sierra Nevada Brewing in exchange for a minority stake, CEO Laura Jakobsen tells Axios.
Why it matters: Even independent craft beer brewers are looking to lock in strategic partnerships with energy drink brands like Riot Energy these days.
- Recent deals in the category include Keurig Dr Pepper's investment in C4 Energy parent and PepsiCo's investment in Celsius.
Of note: The co-founders of Riot Energy, based in Venice, California, spoke to Axios from the sidelines of the Natural Products Expo West annual trade show being held this week in Anaheim.
Details: Terms of the simple agreement for future equity, or SAFE, transaction were not provided.
- But co-founder Steve Jakobsen (Laura's husband) says that the proceeds will fund some $25 million worth of products for Kroger, which it recently began to supply nationally.
- As part of the deal, Sierra Nevada will take over production of the beverage, though not distribution, Laura Jakobsen says.
- Riot also just launched in some 1,000 Walmart locations, she says.
What they're saying: The partnership between the two beverage makers became necessary to keep pace with the larger players in the space, given their rivals' production and distribution power, Jakobsen says.
- Jakobsen liked the fact that Sierra Nevada was also an independent, family-owned business competing with larger conglomerates.
- The energy drink brand is not just differentiating itself with packaging and marketing, but also with its organic and plant-based ingredients, which makes for a cleaner-tasting product, Jakobsen explains.
Catch up fast: Most energy drink brands are tied up with major beverage or brewing groups, but those that do remain without partners include Alani Nu, Uptime Energy and G Fuel.