Riot Energy gets a boost from investor Sierra Nevada

Riot Energy raised a round from Sierra Nevada Brewing in exchange for a minority stake, CEO Laura Jakobsen tells Axios.

Why it matters: Even independent craft beer brewers are looking to lock in strategic partnerships with energy drink brands like Riot Energy these days.

Recent deals in the category include Keurig Dr Pepper's investment in C4 Energy parent and PepsiCo's investment in Celsius.

Of note: The co-founders of Riot Energy, based in Venice, California, spoke to Axios from the sidelines of the Natural Products Expo West annual trade show being held this week in Anaheim.

Details: Terms of the simple agreement for future equity, or SAFE, transaction were not provided.

But co-founder Steve Jakobsen (Laura's husband) says that the proceeds will fund some $25 million worth of products for Kroger, which it recently began to supply nationally.

As part of the deal, Sierra Nevada will take over production of the beverage, though not distribution, Laura Jakobsen says.

Riot also just launched in some 1,000 Walmart locations, she says.

What they're saying: The partnership between the two beverage makers became necessary to keep pace with the larger players in the space, given their rivals' production and distribution power, Jakobsen says.

Jakobsen liked the fact that Sierra Nevada was also an independent, family-owned business competing with larger conglomerates.

The energy drink brand is not just differentiating itself with packaging and marketing, but also with its organic and plant-based ingredients, which makes for a cleaner-tasting product, Jakobsen explains.

Catch up fast: Most energy drink brands are tied up with major beverage or brewing groups, but those that do remain without partners include Alani Nu, Uptime Energy and G Fuel.