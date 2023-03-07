Exclusive: Society Brands plans Series B capital raise

Society Brands, an e-commerce aggregator, plans to raise a Series B in the tens of millions of dollars, CEO Michael Sirpilla tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The raise comes at a time when reports indicate aggregators could face a number of operational and financial challenges this year, prompting consolidation.

Yes, but: Society Brands is still fairly young in its lifecycle, making its first acquisitions last year, instead of during the frenzied, less-disciplined dealmaking environment in 2021.

Details: Sirpilla declined to disclose the exact dollar amount, but said Society Brands hopes to capitalize on existing investor interest to buttress the company's balance sheet.

Proceeds will go toward building out Society Brands' technology and hiring.

The company's current headcount of 65 could increase by 50% or perhaps up to 100% by the end of the year, he says.

Catch up fast: Society Brands has raised about $220 million in debt and equity to date, including a $204 million Series A completed a year ago, followed by a $13 million raise supplemental to that round, Sirpilla says.

What's next: The company plans to complete several acquisitions within the coming months.

Society Brands targets online sellers of products with individual product price points between $20 and $30.

Ideal acquisition targets generate between $1 million and $20 million, with profit margins between 15% and 25%, as Axios previously reported.

Society Brands aims to acquire a dozen or so brands per year in product categories like home and kitchen, sports and outdoors, health and personal care, children's products, consumer electronics and apparel.

Of note: SenaHill Partners has served as Society Brand's investment bank, helping it to raise its previous rounds, Sirpilla says.

Down the road the public markets may make sense for the company, he adds.

Be smart: Valuations for third-party sellers have declined on average from between 4x and 6x EBITDA last year, to between 2.5x and 4.5x this year, Sirpilla says.