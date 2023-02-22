Amazon's Indian-focused Smbhav Venture Fund led a $104 million Series D round of FreshToHome, an Indian fresh fish and meat startup in the South Asian and Middle East markets, TechCrunch reports.

Why it matters: India's e-commerce industry is estimated to hit over $100 billion this year for the first time and the market keeps growing.

Details: The late-stage round also has the support of the development arm of the American government, the government of Dubai, and the firm Iron Pillar.

FreshToHome, which sells most of its products online, has raised over $250 million to date, according to TechCrunch.

India’s meat market is worth billions of dollars and is one many startups are vying to tap.

State of play: Another e-commerce contender hailing from the U.S. — Walmart — has eyes on the South Asian country’s market, too.

Walmart already owns a majority stake in India’s Flipkart and may be looking to buy more shares in the e-commerce juggernaut.

FreshToHome and Smbhav Venture Fund didn't respond to a request for comment.