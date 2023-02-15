Expect a wide field of buyers in the wake of Subway's announcement that it's for sale.

Why it matters: Potential bidders are already doing due diligence as Axios has reported.

Driving the news: Subway confirmed Tuesday that it is "exploring a possible sale" and that investment bank JPMorgan is its financial adviser.

Context: It's the first time the global restaurant brand has publicly discussed the potential sale following multiple reports.

"The company does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until it has been completed," Subway stated.

Details: The sale process is taking place during a challenging time for M&A generally, particularly due to the lack of debt financing.

The Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation, formed by the late Subway co-founder and his wife, announced Jan. 30 that Buck's will included instructions to give his 50% stake in the company to the foundation.

💭 Our thought bubble: The list of possible buyers could include PE firm Roark Capital Group, the parent of Inspire Brands that in turn acquired Dunkin' Brands for $11.3 billion in 2020.

PE firm 3G Capital, which bought Burger King in 2010 and took it public in 2012, is another logical suitor.

Burger King's owner Restaurant Brands could also take a look at the chain.

What they're saying: "The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants and improvements to its overall guest experience," Subway said in a statement.

It pointed out that it recently announced another record-setting year, achieving eight consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth.

The big picture: Food prices were up 10% year over year as of December, Axios recently reported.