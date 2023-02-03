Activist investor Ryan Cohen places bet on Nordstrom

Activist investor Ryan Cohen is building a stake in Seattle-based department store chain Nordstrom, the Wall Street Journal reported and Richard confirmed.

Why it matters: Nordstrom, though largely controlled by its founding family, finds itself vulnerable due to its falling share price and the secular decline of the category.

What they're saying: "While Mr. Cohen hasn’t sought any discussions with us in several years, we are open to hearing his views, as we do with all Nordstrom shareholders," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement."We will continue to take actions that we believe are in the best interests of the company and our shareholders."

Details: Cohen, who is the founder of online pet retailer Chewy and a pied piper of the meme stock crowd, has parlayed his winnings into stakes at GameStop, where he is chairman of the board.

He also got active briefly last year at Bed Bath & Beyond, a situation where he reportedly pocketed an extra $68 million.

He is now setting his sights on Nordstrom, where he is calling for cost-cutting and the replacement of former Target and Bed Bath & Beyond executive Mark Tritton as head of the retailer's compensation committee.

Meanwhile, Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool amassed a 9.9% stake in September, per Reuters.

Nordstrom, in response to Liverpool's investment, passed a poison pill to fend off potential buyers.

Flashback: The Nordstrom family attempted to take their namesake banner private in 2018 with the backing of PE firm Leonard Green, only to have that bid rejected by the board.

As part of that transaction, the family would have rolled its equity into the deal.

The family continues to own about a third of the shares.

Be smart: Though the family has the shares to make it difficult to make changes at the company, it also couldn't get its bid past the scrutiny of its board.

Cohen's presence could strangely work in both the family's and the company's favor.

What we're watching: Cost-cutting and replacing Tritton aren't the kind of moves that will transform Nordstrom, so Cohen likely has other ideas for the retailer.

What they're (not) saying: The company did not respond to requests for comment on stakeholder Liverpool, the poison pill it put into place, the difficulty of transforming a retailer as a public company, or the family's past efforts to take the company private.