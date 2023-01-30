Bed Bath & Beyond having difficulty finding buyer

We may now know why Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't yet filed for bankruptcy following its debt default: It can't find a buyer, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Why it matters: Without a buyer, or more accurately, a stalking horse bidder in place, Bed Bath & Beyond is more likely to end in liquidation.

Yes, but: The sources in the article caution that a bidder could still emerge.

A stalking horse need not be willing to buy the operations, but simply set a floor on what the assets are worth in liquidation.

That includes everything from long-term leases to inventory — but also, importantly, intellectual property such as the Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby names.

The retailer also controls private label brands such as Wamsutta, a name more than a century old and known for its well-reviewed bedding products.

State of play; The top retail liquidation firms include Gordon Brothers Group, Hilco Merchant Resources and Tiger Capital Group.

What's next: Bed Bath & Beyond should be able to secure at least a liquidation offer.

Even if the retailer is likely to end up in liquidation, it would likely still file for Chapter 11 initially with the hope that another buyer could emerge.

If a buyer still did not emerge, then the Chapter 11 reorganization would convert to a Chapter 7 liquidation.

In fact, Bed Bath & Beyond's filing, if it comes to that, may look a lot like Stage Stores' Chapter 11, when it could not find a buyer.

What we're watching: Potential buyers include Retail Ecommerce Ventures, which operates a number of banners including Pier 1 Imports, Linens 'n Things and Radioshack. Other logical suitors include...