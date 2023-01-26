Walmart could spend more than $2.5 billion in India as it eyes the South Asian country’s e-commerce and payments markets’ growth prospects.

Why it matters: India is considered one of the world’s largest internet markets and it has become prime terrain for large retailers like Walmart and rival Amazon.

Driving the news: Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, which already owns a majority stake in India’s e-commerce juggernaut Flipkart, may spend about $1.5 billion to buy Flipkart’s shares from private equity firms Accel and Tiger Global, according to the Economic Times.

The stake, which equates to around 5% collectively, would raise Walmart’s ownership in the company, the Economic Times reports, citing sources familiar.

Walmart could also invest around $200 million to $300 million in PhonePe’s current funding round, TechCrunch says, citing sources familiar.

Walmart, Tiger, Accel and PhonePe did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: Walmart earlier this month paid the Indian government about $1 billion in taxes for PhonePe, a digital payments company that the company owns through Flipkart because PhonePe moved its headquarters to India from Singapore.

Last month, PhonePe and parent Flipkart said they had fully separated, though Walmart will remain a majority shareholder in both companies.

Of note: PhonePe announced a $350 million cash infusion from General Atlantic this month, giving PhonePe a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.