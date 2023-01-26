Bed Bath & Beyond considering options after JPM default notice

Bed Bath & Beyond received a notice of default and a request for immediate repayment of its loans on Wednesday from JPMorgan, the administrative agent for its credit line, according to an SEC filing.

As a result, the company is considering all options, including restructuring its debt under bankruptcy protection.

Why it matters: This is not the normal cadence of events for a distressed retailer preparing for a restructuring either in or out of court.

But the factors that led to Bed Bath & Beyond's struggles are not typical either, said an industry analyst, who requested anonymity because of their company's restrictions.

What they're saying: "As we consider all paths and strategic alternatives, we continue to work with our advisors and implement actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," Bed Bath & Beyond said in an emailed statement.

"As is our practice, we do not comment on speculation. We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize," the company added.

The intrigue: Typically by this point, a retailer in this situation would have already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with a debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan in place to fund operations, the source says.

But Bed Bath & Beyond's cash burn may make it difficult to calculate the size of a DIP or to secure a stalking horse bidder in the event of bankruptcy, among other options.

Catch up fast: As Axios' Felix Salmon wrote earlier this month, while Bed Bath & Beyond hadn't yet filed for bankruptcy, the message from the bond market was that the home goods retailer was certain to do so.

Note that it had already been slapped with a "selective" or "limited" default by the credit rating agencies.

The big picture: Excess inventory combined with reduced consumer spending after an outsized pandemic-induced spend on home goods have created a perfect storm.

Bed Bath & Beyond was spending heavily on a digital makeover, refreshing stores and introducing new private label lines, which take years to develop.

Yes, but: Bed Bath & Beyond is still the largest home goods retailer in the U.S., the source says — so there technically should be a business to salvage.

Plus, the company owns assets that have value, such as Buybuy Baby, that it can monetize, though it's explored a sale of that banner before.

The bottom line: If Bed Bath & Beyond is to survive, it will be a long path back to profitability and it will take a great deal of capital, which now comes at an increasingly higher cost, the source says.