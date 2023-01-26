Bed Bath & Beyond considering options after JPM default notice
Bed Bath & Beyond received a notice of default and a request for immediate repayment of its loans on Wednesday from JPMorgan, the administrative agent for its credit line, according to an SEC filing.
- As a result, the company is considering all options, including restructuring its debt under bankruptcy protection.
Why it matters: This is not the normal cadence of events for a distressed retailer preparing for a restructuring either in or out of court.
- But the factors that led to Bed Bath & Beyond's struggles are not typical either, said an industry analyst, who requested anonymity because of their company's restrictions.
What they're saying: "As we consider all paths and strategic alternatives, we continue to work with our advisors and implement actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," Bed Bath & Beyond said in an emailed statement.
- "As is our practice, we do not comment on speculation. We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize," the company added.
The intrigue: Typically by this point, a retailer in this situation would have already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with a debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan in place to fund operations, the source says.
- But Bed Bath & Beyond's cash burn may make it difficult to calculate the size of a DIP or to secure a stalking horse bidder in the event of bankruptcy, among other options.
Catch up fast: As Axios' Felix Salmon wrote earlier this month, while Bed Bath & Beyond hadn't yet filed for bankruptcy, the message from the bond market was that the home goods retailer was certain to do so.
- Note that it had already been slapped with a "selective" or "limited" default by the credit rating agencies.
The big picture: Excess inventory combined with reduced consumer spending after an outsized pandemic-induced spend on home goods have created a perfect storm.
- Bed Bath & Beyond was spending heavily on a digital makeover, refreshing stores and introducing new private label lines, which take years to develop.
Yes, but: Bed Bath & Beyond is still the largest home goods retailer in the U.S., the source says — so there technically should be a business to salvage.
- Plus, the company owns assets that have value, such as Buybuy Baby, that it can monetize, though it's explored a sale of that banner before.
The bottom line: If Bed Bath & Beyond is to survive, it will be a long path back to profitability and it will take a great deal of capital, which now comes at an increasingly higher cost, the source says.