Data: Fitch Ratings; Chart: Axios Visuals

The default rate for retail high-yield bonds rose with Party City's bankruptcy, and Fitch Ratings forecasts it will rise further with Bed Bath & Beyond's likely imminent default.

Why it matters: After a brief respite, a number of issuers are struggling with large debt loads after making poor strategic decisions.

The big picture: After the pandemic forced what amounted to an industry-wide restructuring, record default rates were followed by a year of calm in which there were limited retail defaults. The honeymoon is over.

Consumers are no longer spending with the wild abandon they did in 2021.

In fact, retail along with telecommunications and media will account for half of this year's total high-yield default volume, Fitch states.

Details: Party City's bankruptcy alone lifted the high-yield default rate from 0.2% at the end of 2022 to 1.7%, per Fitch.

Bed Bath & Beyond could push it up further to 3.2%, says Eric Rosenthal, senior director of leveraged finance at Fitch.

And up next could be Carvana, which has more than $5.7 billion in bonds outstanding. Its potential default would drive the high-yield default rate even higher to 12% this year.

In addition, pharmacy chain Rite Aid, with nearly $1.36 billion in bonds outstanding, is also sitting on Fitch's Top Market Concern Bonds list.

Of note: On Fitch's Tier 2 Market Concern Bonds list are 99 Cents Only Stores, with $350 million in bonds outstanding, and Shutterfly, with nearly $1.1 billion in bonds outstanding.

Between the lines: That would bring default rates nearly back to 2020 levels after sitting at 1.6% at the end of 2022.

The high-yield default rate for retail stood at 13.7% in 2020 after an active year of pandemic-induced restructurings in and out of court.

Catch up quick: The distressed debt exchange Bed Bath & Beyond attempted to broker late last year would have lifted the high-yield default rate even higher, but the home goods retailer ended up canceling it earlier this month.

Note that the rating agencies already slapped the company with the "selective" or "limited" default designation.

That means the retailer still has more than $1 billion in bonds not yet baked into the default rate.

What's next: The next Fitch update on leveraged loans will come out in two weeks, giving us a fuller picture. which will also show the impact of Party City and Bed Bath & Beyond.