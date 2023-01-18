Kevin's Natural Foods weighs exit options

Kevin's Natural Foods, a Modesto, Calif.-based maker of sous-vide entrées, sides, sauces and seasoning blends, is weighing either an IPO or a sale, co-founder Kevin McCray told Axios at the ICR Conference.

Why it matters: The fast-growing food business' exit will be highly anticipated, given its size and because an uncertain economy draws investors toward consumer packaged goods companies.

By the numbers: Kevin's generated $140 million in revenue in 2022, growing 40% year over year.

It projects that sales will grow to $190 million in 2023.

In 2019, the company had only $8 million in revenue, which then grew to $45 million in 2020 and $100 million in 2021.

Catch up quick: In late 2021, Kevin's announced a minority investment by PE firms TowerBrook Capital Partners and NewRoad Capital Partners.

That investment funded expanded production capacity to meet the company's growth trajectory until it reaches $500 million in revenue, a figure it projects it will hit by 2025.

McCray says the company has a strong relationship with investment bank Wells Fargo, which advised it on the minority investment that provides Kevin's with the time to decide on the best exit strategy.

He noted, however, that CEO Dan Costa, who hails from NewRoad, has sold a number of businesses (Tyson Foods has been a buyer).

McCray tells Axios the company is attending conferences such as ICR's annual Orlando gathering to figure out the best path forward.

💭 Our thought bubble: Tyson would be among likely strategic bidders, along with and Hormel Foods, among others.