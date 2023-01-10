Cross-border trade financing startup 40seas has raised $11 million in seed funding and secured a $100 million credit facility to ease B2B trading transactions for small to midsized businesses.

Why it matters: SMBs account for a large portion of cross-border trade volume, but they are about seven times more likely to be denied financing compared with their larger counterparts, according to the World Trade Organization.

What's happening: Israeli-based venture group Team8 led the seed round. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services participated, and also extended the senior secured revolving credit facility. The company will have the option to extend the facility to $200 million.

ZIM, an Israeli cargo shipping company, will also embed 40seas into its freight-forwarding services subsidiary Ship4wd.

What’s next: Tel Aviv-based 40seas plans to use the funds to develop its product and augment its workflow management tools, APIs, and technology for suppliers and buyers.

Already with offices in Israel, New York, Toronto and Shenzhen, China, the company plans to expand its geographic footprint as well.

It plans to add more hubs of exports in Europe and Asia, such as India, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and tap into more buyers in EU countries, CEO Eyal Moldovan tells Axios.

“We want to be a reflection of the global economic trade,” Moldovan says, starting with the biggest corridors in China and North America and getting to a point where 40seas can add corridors based on market demand.

State of play: Tighter financing and the rising cost of capital have made it more difficult for businesses to access the money they need to operate.

Additionally, with cross-border transactions, businesses need to contend with siloed banking jurisdictions, old legacy processes, and other financial constraints.

Traditional banking institutions have difficulty facilitating cross-border transactions for SMBs because they don’t have the resources to analyze companies at that level, Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, a managing partner at Team8, tells Axios.

“With machine learning tools, you can be in a position where you can analyze a SME like a bank [would] analyze a large transaction,” she says.

How it works: 40seas provides flexible payment options and financing to small to midsized importers, exporters, freight forwarders and sourcing agencies.