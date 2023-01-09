Macy's says Q4 sales to come in at low end of guidance
At the ICR Conference in Orlando Monday morning, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette offered a measured assessment of its holiday season performance, a bellwether of what's to come from competitors.
Why it matters: The new guidance — now between $8.16 billion and $8.4 billion for net sales — is a decline versus Q4 2021 for the parent of both Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and is not encouraging given high single-digit inflation.
Details: This new guidance faces Q4 2021 comps of net sales of about $8.67 billion when comparable sales increased 28.3%.
- Macy's noted that Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were in line with expectations and that sales the week before and after Christmas were above expectations.
- Sales during early November and the first weeks of December took a bigger hit than expected.
- Categories such as self-purchase and home goods suffered in particular.
Of note: The department store operator did not take unplanned markdowns or chase unprofitable sales, Gennette said in his presentation.
- Gross margin and earnings per share will both be within the forecasted range.
- Also, comparable growth was going to be difficult versus 2021, which was a record year for many retailers both in terms of year-over-year growth and revenue.
What's next: Macy's digital marketplace, Macy's Media Network, and its off-mall concept Market by Macy's offer growth opportunities.
- The company has already opened 10 Market by Macy's locations and plans to open many more in places such as Atlanta, and in some locales is replacing a big-box mall store, such as in Chesterfield, a suburb of St. Louis.
- And Macy's Media Network is beginning to contribute to the company's overall profitability, Gennette says.
- Lastly, Bloomie's, which is a smaller square footage version of Bloomingdale's, is opening in new markets.
By the numbers: Macy's is in a position to invest $3 billion over the next three years including $1.2 billion this year.
- It's aiming for low single-digit revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA growth.
What we're watching: As one of the first reports on the holiday season from a large retailer, this has implications for how competitors might perform.
The bottom line: Even as Macy's closes its traditional mall stores, and says it has more pruning plans, it's seeing opportunities to expand digitally and physically with smaller square footage formats.