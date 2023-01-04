South Korea’s Kurly scraps IPO plans
Kurly, a South Korean rapid grocery delivery startup, said it has scrapped plans to go public in light of a worsening macroeconomic environment.
Why it matters: It's an early sign that 2023 hasn't freshened the bad taste in investors’ mouths for IPOs.
The big picture: The number of U.S. IPOs was down 88% last year from 2021, representing one of the worst years for the space since 2009, Axios' Dan Primack writes.
- If you're seeking signs of hope, the global picture is a bit stronger, as worldwide proceeds sit at their lowest mark since 2016.
What they’re saying: “We have decided to postpone listing on the Korea Exchange (KOSPI), considering market sentiment remained weak amid the global market uncertainties,” Kurly told TechCrunch in an emailed statement.
- The company said it has “enough cash” to continue its operations.
Context: In South Korea, private companies must complete the IPO process within six months after getting listing approval.
- If the company opts to try to go public again, it will have to start the process over.
Flashback: In December 2021, Kurly raised $210 million in pre-IPO funding at a $3.3 billion valuation.
State of play: The food delivery sector has been hurt by the reopening of economies, which have spurred consumers to pay stores a visit rather than get things delivered.
- Publicly traded food delivery companies like Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway and DoorDash, many of which are vying for on-demand grocery delivery dollars, have seen their shares fall in the past year.
- In the U.S., Instacart delayed its IPO plans as did Gopuff, which has cut thousands of workers.
Meanwhile, there was a wave of consolidation in the rapid-delivery sector last year.
- Last month, Turkey’s Getir acquired Germany’s Gorillas. Getir has acquired other targets as well, including the U.K.’s Weezy and Spain’s Blok.
- German startup Flink, as well as Philadelphia-based Gopuff and Latin America’s Jokr, are among the few stand-alone startups in the once-hot sector.