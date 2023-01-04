Kurly, a South Korean rapid grocery delivery startup, said it has scrapped plans to go public in light of a worsening macroeconomic environment.

Why it matters: It's an early sign that 2023 hasn't freshened the bad taste in investors’ mouths for IPOs.

The big picture: The number of U.S. IPOs was down 88% last year from 2021, representing one of the worst years for the space since 2009, Axios' Dan Primack writes.

If you're seeking signs of hope, the global picture is a bit stronger, as worldwide proceeds sit at their lowest mark since 2016.

What they’re saying: “We have decided to postpone listing on the Korea Exchange (KOSPI), considering market sentiment remained weak amid the global market uncertainties,” Kurly told TechCrunch in an emailed statement.

The company said it has “enough cash” to continue its operations.

Context: In South Korea, private companies must complete the IPO process within six months after getting listing approval.

If the company opts to try to go public again, it will have to start the process over.

Flashback: In December 2021, Kurly raised $210 million in pre-IPO funding at a $3.3 billion valuation.

State of play: The food delivery sector has been hurt by the reopening of economies, which have spurred consumers to pay stores a visit rather than get things delivered.

Publicly traded food delivery companies like Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway and DoorDash, many of which are vying for on-demand grocery delivery dollars, have seen their shares fall in the past year.

In the U.S., Instacart delayed its IPO plans as did Gopuff, which has cut thousands of workers.

Meanwhile, there was a wave of consolidation in the rapid-delivery sector last year.