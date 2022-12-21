Beauty emerged relatively victorious from the roiling public markets this year, per a recent report from investment bank D.A. Davidson.

Why it matters: The consumer segment is the most immediately vulnerable to macro-pressures like inflation and a recession, so it's notable to see beauty and wellness thrive in an uncertain market.

Details: The report highlights six well-performing public companies: Coty, e.l.f. Beauty, Inter Parfums, Medifast, Ulta and Waldencast

Zoom in: Take Waldencast, parent of Obagi Skincare, a physician-dispensed line, and Milk Makeup, a clean makeup brand.

The product of a SPAC deal (remember those?), the company is highly acquisitive and told Axios in August it plans at least one buy per year.

Waldencast is trading at around $9.11 per share, and D.A. Davidson notes its trading liquidity will likely improve when lock-ups expire (the first expiration comes in January 2023 and the second in July 2023).

Meanwhile, beauty behemoth Ulta is cashing in on brick-and-mortar bets.

The company's Herald Square location in New York is 20% bigger than a typical store and volumes far exceed the chain average.

In-store services have returned to pre-COVID levels at this location and mass and prestige product sales grew in the double-digit range in Q3.

Ulta is trading at around $447 per share.

Context: Beauty and wellness is buoyed by a handful of tailwinds and consumer demand continues to be strong, the report says.

Consumers show no sign of a trade-down from prestige to mass-market items, and continue to buy "cocktails."

The market is bullish on travel retail's continued recovery, the report says, though notes continued uncertainty around China's reopening.

Yes, but: Supply chain pressures like the glass bottle and component shortages in prestige fragrances continue to irk the sector.