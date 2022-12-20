Skip to main content
Adit plots data play for beauty brands

Kimberly Chin
Illustration of a makeup palette made up of puzzle pieces.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Adit, the service that connects emerging beauty brands to retailers, wants to extend beyond trade shows and "matchmaking" memberships to become a data management platform.

Why it matters: The company, owned by Indie Beauty Media Group, plans to create a "standard industry passport" for beauty brands, and could raise capital next year, IBMG co-founder Nader Naeymi-Rad tells Axios exclusively.

What's next: “We do intend to make Adit a much more robust technology platform for our brands to do more than just find retailers,” Naeymi-Rad says, connecting with key stakeholders, such as investors, too.

  • Adit is developing its technology offering to act as a digital brand management platform and will launch a prototype with a handful of customers, he tells Kimberly.
  • If the prototype is well received, Adit will raise capital next year to launch it more widely.
  • “Data today is arguably the most valuable asset a brand has,” he says, adding that retailers are "being asked to take a more scientific approach to buying."

How it works: Launched in late 2020, Adit is a members-only community and service aimed at facilitating connections between retailers and emerging beauty and wellness brands.

  • Spawned from the trade show Indie Beauty Expo, Adit's primarily virtual offering has served as a substitute networking opportunity.
  • Adit's customized offering lets retailer buying teams search brands by category, price point and ingredients.
  • Adit then pairs retail partners with brands it deems mesh well, powered in part by an algorithm but primarily by Adit's staff's expertise, Naeymi-Rad says.

Zoom in: Brands are then given the opportunity to pitch prospective retail buyers — buoyed by tips and feedback from Adit.

  • The company recently launched a Member Portal, where brands can get news and key insights on the industry and the retailers, as well as engage with the Adit team.
  • Adit has also partnered with The Good Face Project, a chemistry informatics company, that allows member brands to screen their ingredients and formulas against major retailer standards.

State of play: There are a number of players that offer product discovery services, like LA-based RangeMe and NuOrder and New York-based Joor.

  • But typically those providers tend to fall into three camps: brokers, trade shows and wholesale tech companies, the company says.
  • But they’re still very siloed and they can sometimes be in conflict with each other, the company says.

What we're watching: After no live events in 2021, Adit began offering live events again this year, but with a twist — only Adit members can exhibit.

  • It’s a “much smaller, more curated group,” than its predecessor, the Indie Beauty Expo, Naeymi-Rad says. “And honestly buyers told us they like that. They much prefer quality over quantity.”
  • Adit also provides a concierge service where it will meet with retailers in advance to understand what they’re looking for and give them a custom floor plan of the brands they should connect with and get samples from.
  • On the flip side, “what surprises many of our brand members is they come across retailers in our network that they didn't even know existed.”
