Adit plots data play for beauty brands
Adit, the service that connects emerging beauty brands to retailers, wants to extend beyond trade shows and "matchmaking" memberships to become a data management platform.
Why it matters: The company, owned by Indie Beauty Media Group, plans to create a "standard industry passport" for beauty brands, and could raise capital next year, IBMG co-founder Nader Naeymi-Rad tells Axios exclusively.
What's next: “We do intend to make Adit a much more robust technology platform for our brands to do more than just find retailers,” Naeymi-Rad says, connecting with key stakeholders, such as investors, too.
- Adit is developing its technology offering to act as a digital brand management platform and will launch a prototype with a handful of customers, he tells Kimberly.
- If the prototype is well received, Adit will raise capital next year to launch it more widely.
- “Data today is arguably the most valuable asset a brand has,” he says, adding that retailers are "being asked to take a more scientific approach to buying."
How it works: Launched in late 2020, Adit is a members-only community and service aimed at facilitating connections between retailers and emerging beauty and wellness brands.
- Spawned from the trade show Indie Beauty Expo, Adit's primarily virtual offering has served as a substitute networking opportunity.
- Adit's customized offering lets retailer buying teams search brands by category, price point and ingredients.
- Adit then pairs retail partners with brands it deems mesh well, powered in part by an algorithm but primarily by Adit's staff's expertise, Naeymi-Rad says.
Zoom in: Brands are then given the opportunity to pitch prospective retail buyers — buoyed by tips and feedback from Adit.
- The company recently launched a Member Portal, where brands can get news and key insights on the industry and the retailers, as well as engage with the Adit team.
- Adit has also partnered with The Good Face Project, a chemistry informatics company, that allows member brands to screen their ingredients and formulas against major retailer standards.
State of play: There are a number of players that offer product discovery services, like LA-based RangeMe and NuOrder and New York-based Joor.
- But typically those providers tend to fall into three camps: brokers, trade shows and wholesale tech companies, the company says.
- But they’re still very siloed and they can sometimes be in conflict with each other, the company says.
What we're watching: After no live events in 2021, Adit began offering live events again this year, but with a twist — only Adit members can exhibit.
- It’s a “much smaller, more curated group,” than its predecessor, the Indie Beauty Expo, Naeymi-Rad says. “And honestly buyers told us they like that. They much prefer quality over quantity.”
- Adit also provides a concierge service where it will meet with retailers in advance to understand what they’re looking for and give them a custom floor plan of the brands they should connect with and get samples from.
- On the flip side, “what surprises many of our brand members is they come across retailers in our network that they didn't even know existed.”