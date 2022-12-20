Adit plots data play for beauty brands

Adit, the service that connects emerging beauty brands to retailers, wants to extend beyond trade shows and "matchmaking" memberships to become a data management platform.

Why it matters: The company, owned by Indie Beauty Media Group, plans to create a "standard industry passport" for beauty brands, and could raise capital next year, IBMG co-founder Nader Naeymi-Rad tells Axios exclusively.

What's next: “We do intend to make Adit a much more robust technology platform for our brands to do more than just find retailers,” Naeymi-Rad says, connecting with key stakeholders, such as investors, too.

Adit is developing its technology offering to act as a digital brand management platform and will launch a prototype with a handful of customers, he tells Kimberly.

If the prototype is well received, Adit will raise capital next year to launch it more widely.

“Data today is arguably the most valuable asset a brand has,” he says, adding that retailers are "being asked to take a more scientific approach to buying."

How it works: Launched in late 2020, Adit is a members-only community and service aimed at facilitating connections between retailers and emerging beauty and wellness brands.

Spawned from the trade show Indie Beauty Expo, Adit's primarily virtual offering has served as a substitute networking opportunity.

Adit's customized offering lets retailer buying teams search brands by category, price point and ingredients.

Adit then pairs retail partners with brands it deems mesh well, powered in part by an algorithm but primarily by Adit's staff's expertise, Naeymi-Rad says.

Zoom in: Brands are then given the opportunity to pitch prospective retail buyers — buoyed by tips and feedback from Adit.

The company recently launched a Member Portal, where brands can get news and key insights on the industry and the retailers, as well as engage with the Adit team.

Adit has also partnered with The Good Face Project, a chemistry informatics company, that allows member brands to screen their ingredients and formulas against major retailer standards.

State of play: There are a number of players that offer product discovery services, like LA-based RangeMe and NuOrder and New York-based Joor.

But typically those providers tend to fall into three camps: brokers, trade shows and wholesale tech companies, the company says.

But they’re still very siloed and they can sometimes be in conflict with each other, the company says.

What we're watching: After no live events in 2021, Adit began offering live events again this year, but with a twist — only Adit members can exhibit.