Datasite expects deal activity to pick up in 2023

Data: Datasite; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Dealmaking platform Datasite expects deal activity to pick up next year, as signaled by a “sharp increase” in dealmakers getting access to its M&A data room in November.

Why it's the BFD: Activity will be influenced by three pillars: interest rates, inflation and valuations, Datasite chief revenue officer Mark Williams tells Axios.

“We've got a lot of pent-up demand on the platform that I think the first half of next year could be quite good compared to the second half of this year,” he says.

By the numbers: Datasite, which provides software that helps with legal due diligence for dealmakers, found the percentage of completed deals has shrunk since the start of 2022.

Around 48% of deals were completed in October, falling from 68% in January.

Meanwhile, the percentage of deals that have been put on hold has spiked over the past year. In October, around 28% of deals were put on hold, compared with 17% in January.

The same can be said for abandoned deals, going to 24% in October from 15% in January.

State of play: “As inflation rose, I think buyers were put off by valuations, and certainly put off in terms of closing deals,” Williams says.

He adds they were also dissuaded “by the fact that they were going to struggle to kind of have a three-to-five-year business case with any degree of certainty because of inflation.”

What's more, changing interest rates made it more difficult to “complete a business case in a valuation model that you can then close the deal on.”

As a result, Datasite's platform saw a marked increase in due diligence completed this year.

Context: As LPs make smaller fund commitments due to public market volatility, PE fund cycles are lengthening.

What's next: The company says the M&A pipeline in North America remains soft in December, but “the outlook for three of the region’s four largest sectors improved slightly, signaling a potential upswing in TMT, healthcare, and consumer going into Q2 2023.”

The intrigue: Lenders were spearheading much of the diligence process in the second half of this year — signaling the heavy scrutiny of the financing markets.

In a typical LBO, a private equity firm will do the majority of the diligence.

"We saw that ratio change, certainly in the second half of this year, as the debt providers really dug into the underlying asset,” Williams says.

What we're watching: “We did more take privates in the second half of this year than we did in all of last year," Williams says. “And we've got another couple that are still on the books that could close this year.”