Shopping app Trendio plans Series A in 2023

Trendio, a video shopping app that launches Thursday, plans to raise a Series A in 2023, founder Alex Perez-Tenessa tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Trendio is an AI-driven video shopping app that will appear on both mobile phones and Roku, to merge content and commerce on connected TV.

Details: Proceeds will be used to fund the company's AI roadmap and category and geography expansion, Perez-Tenessa says.

He adds that Trendio will also increase the number of content and creators and market the service to customers, but declined to comment on the amount.

Perez-Tenessa was the former VP of Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and the head of beauty at CVS.

Flashback: To date, the company has raised $3 million in seed money from Madrona as well as angel investors Ventures, Fab Co-Creation Studios, Kima Ventures, and Gaingels, among others.

What they're saying: "With new beauty brands coming out almost every day, customers need help understanding which ones are worth trying and what makes them different," Perez-Tenessa says.