Shopping app Trendio plans Series A in 2023
Trendio, a video shopping app that launches Thursday, plans to raise a Series A in 2023, founder Alex Perez-Tenessa tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Trendio is an AI-driven video shopping app that will appear on both mobile phones and Roku, to merge content and commerce on connected TV.
Details: Proceeds will be used to fund the company's AI roadmap and category and geography expansion, Perez-Tenessa says.
- He adds that Trendio will also increase the number of content and creators and market the service to customers, but declined to comment on the amount.
- Perez-Tenessa was the former VP of Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and the head of beauty at CVS.
Flashback: To date, the company has raised $3 million in seed money from Madrona as well as angel investors Ventures, Fab Co-Creation Studios, Kima Ventures, and Gaingels, among others.
What they're saying: "With new beauty brands coming out almost every day, customers need help understanding which ones are worth trying and what makes them different," Perez-Tenessa says.
- "There needs to be more than generic descriptions from online stores or social media," he says.
- "Trendio will be able to deliver personalized advice to every customer by leveraging video AI and live events where customers can interact directly with the experts," he notes.
- The company makes money by earning a commission on generated sales.