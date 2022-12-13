DavidsTea plots U.S. comeback

DavidsTea, the Canada-based tea company, plans a U.S. comeback nearly two and a half years after closing all its stores in the country, CEO Sarah Segal tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company went through an aggressive restructuring in 2020 that shifted its focus online, but its return to its North American neighbor will test new in-person strategies.

Flashback: The company closed all 42 of its U.S. locations in July 2020, as well as 82 Canadian stores, as part of a restructuring plan that would shift the tea chain to focus more online and on wholesale.

The tea company filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in Delaware and Canada’s equivalent in a Quebec court in the summer of 2020, when it, and many other retailers, grappled with the fallout from pandemic-related shutdowns.

What they’re saying: The plan is not to increase its retail footprint to the previous size, instead the company is experimenting with different store models and experiences, Segal says.

“We're very focused on where to reactivate in the United States, especially because we would want some destinations, at least in major markets,” she says. “Even if that relationship continues online, we're still looking for ways to share tea in person.”

State of play: In August, the company launched a pop-up tea bar in athleisure brand Lululemon’s store in Boston’s Back Bay.

“Boston was a really important test for us, and we're very pleased with how it's going,” Segal says, adding that this could be a model for how the company builds its physical presence in the future.

She says the company plans to roll out more tea bars so that customers can buy their favorite teas or explore new ones, and get a taste of crafted tea lattes.

These bars will have curated menus and great service, Segal adds.

What's happening: The company has tested other ways to increase its presence without operating its own stores, such as going the wholesale route and launching what it calls “store in store” formats.

Its "store in store" model can be found at several pharmacies in Canada, including Rexall, London Drugs and Neighborly.

The company says it's in advanced discussions with potential wholesale partners.

“We’re in the process, especially in the U.S., of mirroring what we did in Canada,” she says.

What’s next: On the digital side, DavidsTea is revamping its website, incorporating more video and storytelling, and giving it a new look and feel, she says.

The company also launched a podcast and virtual courses on how to distinguish different types of teas and the best ways to steep.

The company is expected to launch its ready-to-drink beverage in Canada within the coming year.

It's also experimenting with teas that can be used in cocktails and mocktails.

The bottom line: “We restructured our balance sheet through closing our stores. Now it's about growing thoughtfully…and responding to what people want,” Segal says.