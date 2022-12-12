Getir, the Turkish instant food delivery company, has agreed to acquire German rival Gorillas in a deal that values the company at $1.2 billion, a further sign of the food tech shakeout.

Why it matters: As consumers adjust their behavior and investment capital has slowed, quick commerce companies find themselves forced to shrink, consolidate or fold.

Details: The deal will be financed by a combination of cash and Getir equity, per reports.

Gorillas' investors include Delivery Hero, Coatue Management, Tencent and DST Global.

Gorillas was valued at around $3 billion during its last fundraising the previous year when the Berlin-based company raised nearly $1 billion in Series C funds.

Meanwhile, Getir, which is backed by Mubadala Investment Co., an Emirati sovereign wealth fund, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, has cut its own valuation by around a quarter, per the Financial Times.

The combined company is valued at around $10 billion, putting Getir’s valuation at about $8 billion, according to the FT.

The online grocery startup was valued at around $12 billion when it raised $768 million in fresh funds earlier this year.

Not immune to the sector fallout, Getir has cut thousands of workers this year.

State of play: Investors are shirking loss-making startups, forcing them to shut down or be acquired.

Instant commerce companies that have shuttered include Buyk, Fridge No More and Zero Grocery.

Recent M&A include Getir acquiring U.K.’s Weezy and Southern Europe’s BLOK, and Gopuff acquiring U.K.’s Fancy and Dija, and Flink of Germany acquiring Cajoo.

The remaining startups in the once-hot sector include Philadelphia-based Gopuff, Latin America’s Jokr, and Flink.

Meanwhile, publicly traded food delivery companies like Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway and DoorDash, many of which are vying for on-demand grocery delivery dollars, have seen their shares fall in the past year.

In the U.S., Instacart delayed plans for an IPO as did Gopuff, which has cut thousands of workers.

By the numbers: Venture funding values in the food tech industry in Q3 fell 77% from last year’s levels while the number of deals fell 41%, according to PitchBook.