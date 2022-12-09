Sixteen retail and consumer product companies were the target of activist campaigns in the third quarter, according to FTI Consulting’s activism vulnerability report.

Why it matters: Their performance during the end of the year and the holiday season should put retailers that might be in activist crosshairs on notice, David Farkas, managing director at FTI, tells Axios.

What they’re saying: “Just like any other non-activist investor pays attention during this time, they'll definitely be paying attention,” Farkas says of activists.

He says they'll review how the companies fared versus last year’s numbers and are they seeing growth that investors expect, he asks.

“If an activist is looking at your company, that's just another bullet for their deck.”

Zoom out: Activists launched 119 campaigns against U.S. and Canada-based companies during the third quarter, compared with 87 in the same period a year earlier.

There was a noticeable uptick in campaigns focused on operational changes, FTI says, but divestitures were also a hot topic.

Between the lines: FTI noted that activist board seat acquisition was more successful in the quarter than last year, with activists winning 24 of the 33 board seats it sought. That was 73%, compared with 44% last year.

Of note: “We have a lot of investors with fresh powder, looking to really put their money to work and retailers have always been there as one of those opportunities, just because of the way the landscape has changed over the last 10, 15 years,” Farkas says.

The intrigue: The real estate sector has been particularly vulnerable, FTI’s report finds.