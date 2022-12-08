WHP Global, a brand management firm, has partnered with Express in a deal that will see WHP invest a total of $260 million in the apparel retailer Express and a separate intellectual property joint venture the two parties are forming, according to an announcement.

Why it matters: With retail M&A taking a step back this year (beyond a certain grocery deal), WHP's investment is a creative way to invest in a retailer, namely its IP.

Details: WHP is investing $235 million in the IP joint venture in exchange for a 60% stake, valuing the Express brand at $400 million.

Express will receive a 40% stake in the venture in exchange for handing over its IP to the joint venture.

WHP will also acquire 5.4 million newly issued shares of Express, which consists of the retailer's omni-channel platform and operations, at $4.60 per share via a PIPE (private investment in public equity).

The PIPE equates to a 7.4% stake valued at nearly $25 million.

Of note: While the model does not exactly mirror brand management firm Authentic Brands Group's structure, which separates its intellectual property holdings from the operations, it's certainly in that spirit.

The deal also supports Express' operations, while limiting WHP's risk exposure to it.

The big picture: The IP joint venture will allow the Express brand to be licensed out to non-core categories and international expansion. (Overseas retail operations are frequently created via licensing agreements.)