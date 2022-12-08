Keurig Dr. Pepper will invest $863 million in C4 Energy drink's parent Nutrabolt as part of a long-term sales and distribution deal.

Why it matters: As we reported before, with so many energy brands tied up with various investors and strategics, competition for unclaimed brands is heating up.

Axios reported in late August that Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) was circling energy drink targets after talks with Bang Energy fell through, namely C4 Energy.

Of note: PE firm MidOcean partners had been a significant investor in Nutrabolt since 2014.

Details: KDP's cash investment of $863 million, which is about $740 million net of anticipated cash tax benefits, is in exchange for preferred equity with a 5% annual coupon paid in cash or in-kind, which equates to an ownership stake of about 30%.

Nutrabolt's founder, chairman and CEO Doss Cunningham will remain the largest shareholder, however.

The valuation of the business works out to be 4X Nutrabolt's 2023 revenue, projected to be more than $650 million.

KDP will have opportunities to increase its ownership stake, according to the agreement.

Catch up fast: Energy drink brands that remain without partners include Alani Nu, Uptime Energy and G Fuel.