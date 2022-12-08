Casey's set to step up M&A activity

Casey’s General Stores, the Ankeny, Iowa-based convenience store chain, plans to be an active acquirer as consolidation in the highly fragmented sector begins to accelerate, CEO Darren Rebelez tells Axios.

Why it matters: Larger rivals 7-Eleven and Circle K parent Alimentation Couche-Tard have already made big bets of their own and remain on the prowl, so Casey’s doesn’t intend to get left behind.

Driving the news: The third-largest convenience store chain in the U.S., Casey's reported second-quarter results Wednesday, with same store sales up 7.9% versus last year. Boosted by higher prices, revenue jumped about 22%, to nearly $4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 21%, to about $276 million.

The company's strong balance sheet give Casey’s the financial capacity to do more deals.

Details: Casey's already plans to add 80 locations next year, and half of those will probably be via M&A, Rebelez says.

The retailer also has the capacity to opportunistically do larger deals, which are not baked into that forecast, he says.

Casey's has low penetration but enough nearby infrastructure to support acquisitions in states including Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The convenience store chain has historically paid an average of 10X EBITDA for acquisitions, though with synergies and by incorporating its own products such as pizza and donuts, effectively shells out 6X or 7X EBITDA, Rebelez says,

Flashback: Casey's has an internal M&A team, which conducts most transactions. Its largest acquisition was Buchanan Energy, owner of 94 Bucky’s Convenience Stores, for $580 million.

For that deal, it tapped Goldman Sachs for financial advice.

And in a $220 million deal, Casey's bought 40 convenience stores from Pilot in Knoxville, Tennessee, immediately giving it scale in that market, which Rebelez cited as an ideal opportunity for Casey's.

State of play: Convenience store giant 7-Eleven is known for its aggressiveness in making acquisitions.