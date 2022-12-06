Archive, a tech company that builds resale software platforms for brands, raised $15 million in a Series A round that will help it meet demand from retailers looking to jump on the conscious consumption bandwagon.

Why it matters: The worldwide apparel resale market is poised to reach $300 billion by 2031 and represent more than 10% of global retail sales, according to Morningstar data.

Driving the news: The company's Series A is led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with Bain Capital Ventures and several minority investors participating.

The company, which secured $8 million in seed funding earlier this year, has raised over $24 million to date.

Lightspeed partner Alex Taussig will join its board.

How it works: The company’s customizable platform enables brands to seamlessly integrate resale with a company’s own website.

This customizability enables brands to experiment with different business models, including peer-to-peer, managed resale, vintage resale and in-store takeback.

Archive also offers features such as donation and auction capabilities, embedded product video, and a mobile app for takeback programs.

Brands can use Archive’s proprietary re-commerce warehouse management software, but they’ll need to integrate their own logistics network for their circularity efforts.

The company’s customers include Oscar de la Renta, The North Face, Sandro, Marimekko, M.M.LaFleur and more.

State of play: Luxury giant LVMH aims to generate 25% of its profits from circular services by 2030.

Selfridges, a high-end department store chain in the U.K., plans to have resale make up nearly half of its transactions by 2030.

“This is no longer a small marketing play for brands,” CEO Emily Gittins says. “It's truly a huge part of their business on its own.”

What they’re saying: Companies seeking ways to cater to the circular economy are increasingly partnering with tech companies that have the knowhow — and the chops — to sustain it.

“Doing straight up software development for a new capability isn't really within their wheelhouse,” Archive CTO Ryan Rowe says.

He adds there is also operational complexity, because retailers will have to change the website's front end and modify product attributes.

What’s next: The new funding will help the company launch resale platforms with more brands and scale its existing ones.