Archive brings SAAS to resale with $15M raise
Archive, a tech company that builds resale software platforms for brands, raised $15 million in a Series A round that will help it meet demand from retailers looking to jump on the conscious consumption bandwagon.
Why it matters: The worldwide apparel resale market is poised to reach $300 billion by 2031 and represent more than 10% of global retail sales, according to Morningstar data.
Driving the news: The company's Series A is led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with Bain Capital Ventures and several minority investors participating.
- The company, which secured $8 million in seed funding earlier this year, has raised over $24 million to date.
- Lightspeed partner Alex Taussig will join its board.
How it works: The company’s customizable platform enables brands to seamlessly integrate resale with a company’s own website.
- This customizability enables brands to experiment with different business models, including peer-to-peer, managed resale, vintage resale and in-store takeback.
- Archive also offers features such as donation and auction capabilities, embedded product video, and a mobile app for takeback programs.
- Brands can use Archive’s proprietary re-commerce warehouse management software, but they’ll need to integrate their own logistics network for their circularity efforts.
- The company’s customers include Oscar de la Renta, The North Face, Sandro, Marimekko, M.M.LaFleur and more.
State of play: Luxury giant LVMH aims to generate 25% of its profits from circular services by 2030.
- Selfridges, a high-end department store chain in the U.K., plans to have resale make up nearly half of its transactions by 2030.
- “This is no longer a small marketing play for brands,” CEO Emily Gittins says. “It's truly a huge part of their business on its own.”
What they’re saying: Companies seeking ways to cater to the circular economy are increasingly partnering with tech companies that have the knowhow — and the chops — to sustain it.
- “Doing straight up software development for a new capability isn't really within their wheelhouse,” Archive CTO Ryan Rowe says.
- He adds there is also operational complexity, because retailers will have to change the website's front end and modify product attributes.
What’s next: The new funding will help the company launch resale platforms with more brands and scale its existing ones.
- The company has already partnered with over 30 brands, with about 10 of them launching in the first quarter of 2023.
- It plans to accelerate launches across North America and Europe.
- Further down the line, the company hopes to expand into new categories, such as home goods, furniture or sporting goods.