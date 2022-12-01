SPINS, a wellness-focused data company, believes retailers can get ahead of sustainability trends with better data and analysis.

Why it matters: Consumers have become more conscientious about the products they buy, seeking out good-for-you products in everything from vitamins to beverages to shampoo. Now, shoppers need something to help cut through the noise.

In the natural, organic, wellness world, “there’s a constant emergence of new things that consumers are paying attention to,” SPINS CMO Dan Buckstaff tells Axios.

How it works: SPINS has a product intelligence platform collecting attributes to better describe products so retailers can connect shoppers to the items they're looking for.

It maps attributes like how a product fits with a certain kind of diet, or what consumers should avoid if they have a particular health condition.

The platform can also make recommendations.

What they’re saying: “Every consumer product that humans touch is going to be [reinvented] with these values of the intentional shopper, the conscious consumer in mind,” Buckstaff says.

He says the same entrepreneurs that have tried to introduce sustainability through the food ecosystem are doing that with “every form of consumer goods you can imagine.”

The intrigue: “We have visibility to an enormous amount of all the products that are entering the market and we put this product intelligence on top of that so you're able to identify trends earlier,” Buckstaff says.

Retailers are able to get new products on their shelves earlier than they could’ve otherwise, he says.

They’re also able to identify gaps in their lineup based on innovations coming to market, he adds.

“At a very granular level, they can see, am I missing a new category that's emerging?”

Of note: SPINS is investing heavily in R&D, which it could bolster through M&A.

“Tuck-in acquisitions mostly are very much…on the board for us,” Buckstaff says.

SPINS would eye targets that leverage machine learning or AI to create content or recommendations.

The company in February acquired Pinto, a product intelligence platform that had a deep database of food, grocery and consumer products, as well as search and personalization capabilities.

Context: About 45% of global consumers say they’ll be more careful about the usefulness of a product before purchasing it, according to an EY consumer survey.

What’s next: SPINS is having conversations with the top 50 retailers, most of whom it hasn’t worked with before, about how its product intelligence platform can grow basket size, loyalty, and frequency with the intentional shopper.