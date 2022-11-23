Retailers struggle with in-store merchandising

In-store merchandising — one of the tenets of retail — is proving to be a challenge that, if not done correctly, could cut into sales.

Why it matters: Nearly two-thirds of retailers say they’ve lost more than 10% of their total annual sales because they weren’t able to display relevant products and execute promotions effectively, according to a new Coresight Research report.

The survey, which was conducted with 222 retail merchandise decision-makers in North America, was developed for the retail merchandising platform One Door.

The big picture: Consumers have more ways to shop. They’re more digital than ever and they’re prone to changing their preferences, further compounding challenges.

Zoom out: Retailers have put money into solving labor inefficiencies and ineffective localization, but more investment is needed, the survey finds.

Zoom in: There is often a gap in communication, says Tom Erskine, CEO of One Door.

“Retailers are putting a lot more emphasis on driving prescriptive plans from HQ into their store locations," he says, giving store and field teams much less autonomy with regard to merchandising.

Many of those plans don’t account for the unique differences at each store location, making it difficult for the store teams to do their job effectively, he says.

“The unfortunate reality that kicks a lot of upstream planners in the face is that there's just an incredible amount of variability, no matter how consistent you think your stores are,” he says.

Between the lines: “There's so many ways to kind of pick up the right labor dollars if we've got better processes in place,” Deborah Weinswig, CEO and founder of Coresight Research, says.

Around 58% of retailers say they were able to save at least 10% of their annual labor expenditure by investing in improving labor inefficiencies.

“It's all down to giving the associate everything they need in a single pane of glass to execute the work they need to do effectively at the shelf, and the at the shelf is important,” Erskine says.

Of note: This is where technology can help, especially around deep analytics of how products perform across stores, for instance.

Around 77% of U.S. retailers said that they find it challenging to integrate advanced technology across their merchandise operations.

What they’re saying: “The transformation of these platforms is extremely challenging because they represent such a core part of the retailer's business,” Erskine says.