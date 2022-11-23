"Dirty soda" pioneer Swig sells stake to PE

Private equity firm Savory Fund sold a majority stake in "dirty soda" pioneer Swig to fellow sponsor Larry H. Miller Companies, the chain announced.

Why it matters: Dirty soda — soda or sparkling water with added flavorings — a trend once limited to Utah a little more than a decade ago, is now growing in popularity among consumers due to the efforts of Swig and its founder, Nicole Tanner.

No financial details were provided, but the chain generated some $30 million in revenue in 2020, according to PitchBook.

In the last two years, Swig has doubled its footprint and intends to have 46 locations by the end of this year and then add another 25 locations next year.

Details: Savory as well as Tanner and her partners, Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder, will each retain significant minority stakes in the business, according to the news release.

Rian McCartan, a veteran retail executive who was named CEO in October, will retain his role.

Larry H. Miller's holdings include the Utah Jazz, RunBuggy, Recyclops and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, which plans to incorporate the Swig concept.

The intrigue: The beverage, which counts entertainer Olivia Rodrigo as a fan, is viral on TikTok and generated coverage in numerous national and regional news outlets.

Flashback: Swig was founded in 2010, while Savory made its investment in 2018.

The concept quickly gained traction in a state where members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints make up almost 61% of the population and are instructed not to drink beverages considered harmful such as coffee and alcohol.

State of play: Swig was quickly followed by Sodalicious, which now has 26 locations according to its website, with more on the way.