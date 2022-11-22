Balance, a B2B payments company, aims to ease e-commerce companies’ finance constraints with a $350 million facility from credit firm Viola Credit, CEO Bar Geron tells Axios.

Why it matters: At a time when financing is hard to come by, firms that help companies preserve working capital and keep operations running smoothly are in demand.

What’s happening: Balance’s new funding will help it expand its trade credit support to B2B merchants and marketplaces.

The funding will also allow Balance to increase its financing capabilities and scale its net terms product.

Details: The revolving credit facility will allow its merchants to pay in 30-day payment terms, 60-day payment terms, Geron says.

“It’s a short term enabler for retailers to pay how they want in the time they need to pay,” he says.

Zoom in: Balance has seen strong demand for its term offering, Geron says.

“Because the demand surpassed our funding in a significant way, we decided to partner with finance partners to just scale it to levels of billions of dollars a year because this is the incoming that we see,” he says.

How it works: Using Balance, merchants can pay their vendors through one platform, instantly, Geron says.

Juggling various money channels at different times makes it difficult for merchants to manage and to scale, Geron says.

With Balance, “the retailers are getting all the flexibility they need from the offline space to pay online, self serve.”

Zoom out: Demand has grown because “B2B that is moving online is becoming more and more sophisticated,” Geron says.

“So we're seeing steel being sold online, we're seeing textiles selling online, we see chemicals being sold online,” he says

Context: The company, which was founded in 2020 by PayPal alums Geron and Yoni Shuster serves hundreds of B2B merchants.

These include manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers that sell to retail businesses, as well as marketplaces, it says.

It has raised $87 million to date, closing its Series B in July in a round led by Forerunner Ventures.

The bottom line: “I want it to be a no-brainer for B2B to be self-serve,” Geron says, adding “B2B payments should have the same level of experience as the consumer side.”