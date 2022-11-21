Southeastern Grocers, the parent of Winn-Dixie, is exploring a sale and holding talks with potential buyers, more than four years after emerging from bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Grocery M&A is heating up following the nearly $25 billion merger deal of Kroger and Albertsons.

Of note: Food retail remains strong, helping drive Walmart's 8.2% comparable sales growth in Q3, an important factor for deal-making in uncertain times.

Flashback: Southeastern Grocers pulled its plans to go public a little more than a year ago after filing for an IPO in late 2020, according to SEC filings.

It had already delayed an IPO in late January 2021 "due to a lack of demand at the price range it was targeting," Reuters reported at that time.

If the IPO had gone forward at the proposed price range, it would have valued the business at between $950 million and $1.1 billion, including net debt.

Selling shareholders, according to an amended S-1 filing, included Fidelity Investments, Osterweis Capital Management, Millstreet Capital Management, LSF7 Bond Holdings, Alliance Bernstein, Deutsche Bank, Amzak Capital and First Eagle Investment Management.

By the numbers: The grocery chain operates 420 supermarkets, 200 pharmacies and 140 liquor stores, per the WSJ.

From those businesses, it generates $9.6 billion in revenue.

The intrigue: By putting itself on the block, Southeastern Grocers may be removing itself as a potential bidder for the several hundred stores that Kroger may need to divest.

But it may also present an opportunity for a PE firm or another would-be buyer to roll up regional supermarket chains with stores divested by Kroger and Albertsons.

What they're saying: "We do not comment on market rumors. With that said, we are always reviewing ways to enhance shareholder value," the company told Axios.