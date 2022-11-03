Retail sector eyes midterm outcomes

Inflation and antitrust stand at top of mind in the retail sector, ahead of next Tuesday's midterm elections, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Voters are going to the polls with their wallets in mind, and today’s state of affairs — inflation, volatile markets, supply chain disruptions and high mortgage rates — have made that ever more prevalent.

Here’s what to expect:

On antitrust, there will only be a "marginal, atmospheric" change in the regulatory landscape following the midterms, given that Congress doesn't appoint the Federal Trade Commission commissioners, says one consumer-retail-focused antitrust lawyer.

However, "it is obvious that a more Republican Congress affects antitrust.”

“Clearly there are going to be more sympathetic ears in Congress than we have currently on retail mergers," says the lawyer, who requested anonymity due to active cases.

That said, the current FTC commissioners are mostly "very enforcement minded" and advocate for "lots of investigation into big retail mergers," he adds.

💭 Our thought bubble: All eyes are on Albertsons-Kroger, which has already caught the ire of the Senate and is facing challenges at the state level. U.S. regulators haven't had the greatest track record winning antitrust cases of late — but this may be their slam dunk.

Meanwhile, on the inflation equation, “there’s not a whole lot that Congress can do,” says Lawrence White, a professor of economics at the NYU Stern School of Business.

The direct addressing of inflation is primarily the role of the Federal Reserve, and the leaders in place have secure positions, he says.

If Congress lands in Republican control, “they're going to be huffing and puffing and not really pushing in any particular direction.”

💭 Our thought bubble: Either way, the midterms set the stage for how most consumers will view the government's ability to provide financial relief.