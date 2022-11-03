Dropit, a London-based software provider to retailers, raised a $25 million Series C round led by Vault Investments, CEO Karin Cabili tells Axios.

Why it matters: Startups that help retailers deal with inventory and supply chain issues are a hot commodity right now.

What's next: The company, which has now raised $50 million, plans to raise its next round within 24 months, which will be much larger (perhaps even a multiple) of its Series C and will fund expansion into Asia, Cabili says.

She declined to comment on revenue, growth or valuation at this time.

Of note: Additional investors in Dropit include retail veteran and former Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren.

Details: Expansion is currently focused on the U.S. and Canada, though there is also demand for the technology in U.K. and Europe.

Proceeds will be used to hire a sales team and invest in client support staff to support its retail brand and mall customers.

Flashback: After achieving proof of concept in August 2021, the company completed a convertible note to fund the business and then began raising the current round in April, Cabili says.

The convertible note was rolled into the Series C, she says.

How it works: Dropit's technology makes it easier for retailers to utilize the merchandise in its stores to fulfill online orders, without disrupting a store's main source of business, which is visiting shoppers, Cabili says.

The solution essentially frees up goods so they don't get stuck in the stores and have to be consequently marked down, she says.

Retailers have historically ordered 50% more inventory than they actually need, and this solution should help reduce that cost.

A great deal of money was spent on R&D on the product so that it was compatible with and could be layered onto retailers' existing IT infrastructures.

"That's the key differential," Dropit's president Stuart Ford tells Axios, so that retailers can immediately implement it and don't have to "rip out" existing IT infrastructure.

The bottom line: Since the advent of e-commerce, it has become increasingly difficult for retailers to predict the amount of inventory they will need for any given season.