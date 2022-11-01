TAGS Commerce, an instant checkout company, raised $3.5 million in a pre-seed round to help it scale its technology so that it can work with large brands, CEO Daniel Abas tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Online shoppers abandon shopping carts on retailers’ websites at a 75.7% rate, according to a Coresight Research survey.

What's happening: The fundraise brings TAGS Commerce out of stealth mode.

Investors were XRC Labs, Gaingels, Not Boring and Tiny Capital.

TAGS' customers include the L.A. Lakers, Foot Locker, Parade and Young & Reckless.

How it works: The company enables consumers to instantly check out online or off through a buy button that can be placed anywhere.

When a buyer activates a Tag, a pre-loaded shopping cart appears offering one-click functionality.

The process eliminates several purchasing steps and isn’t found only at the tail end of an online shopping experience.

These tags can also be used at physical locations as well, such as on magazines or brochures.

They can even be linked on social media, podcasts and other types of conversational commerce.

“TAGS sees the world as the store instead of trying to get the world to your store,” Abas says.

Of note: The functionality allows retailers to generate organic traffic and conversations without the need to spend on advertising.

The company sees an average 64% order conversation at its checkout, reducing abandonment trends.

What’s next: TAGS plans to partner with brands to refine its own products, and focus on more e-commerce integrations, such as with big commerce and commerce cloud.