Chamath Palihapitiya’s possible consumer play

Chamath Palihapitiya will rarely look into the consumer space, but he has his eye on content creators, he told Dan Primack at the Axios BFD.

Driving the news: Billions of monthly active users in phone operating systems like Android or iOS or in social media like Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok have unlocked trillions of dollars of enterprise value for these companies, he said.

Yes, but: “Content creators. Billions of MAUs. Have not yet seen the trillions of dollars of enterprise value created,” Palihapitiya said.

“On the consumer side, this is the obvious tidal wave.”

Context: Primack asked Palihapitiya about MrBeast, the YouTube star turned entrepreneur, who is seeking to raise around $150 million for his business at a roughly $1.5 billion valuation, per an Axios’ scoop.

Out of his YouTube success, MrBeast has spawned a food delivery business and a physical restaurant (MrBeast Burger), and his own snack business (Feastables).

The bottom line: Looking at the success of content creators like MrBeast, he told the audience, “Whoever does that deal will be a really good-looking genius.”

