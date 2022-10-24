Hawaiian Airlines lands Amazon deal

Amazon inked a deal with Hawaiian Airlines for the carrier to fly 10 Airbus planes the Seattle-based tech conglomerate plans to bring online beginning in fall 2023.

Why it matters: Consumer-facing companies have increasingly relied on air cargo versus sea cargo to get their goods on time since the onset of the pandemic.

In fact, air cargo (which remains highly fragmented) was one of only a couple of bright spots in the aviation sector during the pandemic, according to a report by consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

Details: There is also an option to expand the number of planes Hawaiian will operate at Amazon's behest, the announcement said.

Hawaiian will establish a pilot base in the continental U.S., expand existing maintenance bases and hire more pilots, mechanics, dispatchers and supply chain employees, among others, to support the new cargo operations.

In exchange, Amazon is being granted warrants to acquire up to 15% of the air carrier's shares, which are exercisable over the next nine years.

For Hawaiian, the move diversifies the airline's operations so it is less reliant on passenger travel.

Of note: Hawaiian Airlines stock jumped 8.88% Friday on the news to $15.33 per share.

What they're saying: "This relationship provides a catalyst to grow our business and the unique opportunity to diversify our revenue sources while capitalizing on our established strengths," Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines' CEO, said in a statement.

The big picture: Air cargo yields globally rose 40% year over year in 2020, and by an additional 15% in 2021, the McKinsey & Co. report noted earlier in this article said.

And although the level is expect to drop, it is still likely to remain above what it was pre-pandemic.

"During the pandemic, robust demand for air cargo was initially driven by protective personal equipment (PPE) and medications, and later by challenges in the ocean-shipping supply chain and strong growth in e-commerce sales," the report found.

Yes, and: "The supply of air cargo fell as the number of grounded passenger planes rose, constricting belly capacity and raising rates (and profits for freight forwarders)," the report added.

Flashback: Hawaiian is not the first passenger airline Amazon has partnered with. Previously, the behemoth hired Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Silver Airways.