Trendsi, a startup that connects sellers with suppliers, will expand into new product categories as it works to grant merchants better inventory visibility, CEO Ella Zhang tells Axios.

Why it matters: Dead inventory — products that don’t sell — can cost retail companies billions of dollars of revenue, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

Even the largest retailers had to mark down products to clear an inventory glut this year, which has been precipitated by supply chain disruptions.

Driving the news: San Francisco-based Trendsi raised $25 million in a Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners this month.

Basis Set Ventures, Footwork VC, Peterson Ventures and Sierra Ventures participated.

This brings the total funding raised to $30 million.

What’s next: New funds will fuel investments in its back-end technology, data infrastructure, and new product categories, such as home decor, jewelry and makeup, Zhang says.

The company has so far focused on women’s apparel.

What they’re saying: “Overstock will eat up [retailers'] cash flow and if it’s understock, they will lose the sales opportunity,” Zhang says.

“The essential goal is to leverage all the data you're selling to better match demand and supply to help your boutique business to scale in a lighter and easier way,” she says.

How it works: Trendsi, which also manages back-end supply chain functions, helps retailers strike the right balance between inventory supply and demand.

Trendsi helps retailers with drop shipping, a method of fulfilling an order that doesn't require the business to hold inventory.

This has been particularly helpful during the pandemic when retailers started selling directly to consumers online.

It removes the hassle of sourcing products, managing a warehouse and packaging and shipping.

The retailers can focus on marketing, serving customers and managing their storefronts, she adds.

The intrigue: Trendsi provides retailers with more flexible drop ship infrastructure to support and scale their e-commerce operations by leveraging an international team based in the U.S., China and the Philippines.