Whitespace, Shaun White's active lifestyle brand, is partnering with retailer Backcountry, the Olympian tells Axios.

Why it matters: The fledgling business will raise a round of funding from friends, including high-net-worth individuals and family, White says, with the aim of forming additional strategic partnerships and an advisory board.

Details: Whitespace, grounded in snow sports, has a two-year exclusive partnership with Backcountry tied to manufacturing, distribution, and sales of its line of apparel, gear, and outerwear, White tells Axios.

He cited Backcountry's 25-plus years of experience in the space — "I'm old enough to admit I don't know enough to go find a factory that's going to produce this and get it to us in the timeline that we need," he says.

Partnering also ensures getting the customers the right products, White says, because snowboards and gear vary from person to person.

"I want to earn the trust of the consumer," he says. "We get only so many first glances at the brand."

What's next: The founder is currently in Switzerland testing new products for the next winter season.

White also says he wants to bring in a handful of snowboarders from the next generation to give their input on brand direction and to help create content.

The big picture: "I do see us living in many different spaces, and other sports," he says.

Of note: For the initial launch, White wanted to offer the kind of products that he would typically take on a snowboarding trip.

The next step was to create versatile garments, with removable linings and zippers that prevent snow from getting stuck in them, for example.

One fun thing: The brand name Whitespace came from a conversation White had with colleagues when they were discussing what to call the company.

Their main question: "What's the whitespace?"

Frustrated with how the question was framed (in that White wasn't making a run a specific void in the marketplace) the idea began to dawn on him: Why not just call it Whitespace?

White explains that is a play on both his name and snow-covered landscapes.

Flashback: White has competed in five Winter Olympics, winning gold in the snowboard halfpipe in three of them.

💭 Our thought bubble: Celebrity-founded brands are ubiquitous these days, but it's not often that you get a line of products deeply informed by a founder's expertise and direct experience, as is the case with White.