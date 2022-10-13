Personalization will drive subscription box future

Subscription box companies have had mixed success, especially with a more budget-conscious consumer class — but investing in technology to better personalize products can help.

Why it matters: Homing in on personalization can generate businesses over $1 trillion in value, McKinsey estimated in 2021.

By the numbers: Players that increase focus on personalizing products generate 40% more revenue compared with companies not doing so, McKinsey says.

70% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalization, and more than three-quarters get frustrated when that isn’t the case.

State of play: Personalization drives customer engagement and boosts loyalty, Coresight Research finds — and the proof is in the pudding.

Stitch Fix updated its core recommendation algorithm this year that helped bring together data from customer interactions across its subscription (Fix) and direct-buy options (Freestyle).

The result: The company saw a 6% increase in revenue from its Freestyle offering and a 4% increase in Freestyle reorders from the offering over a 30-day period, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding told investors in an earnings call in June.

Yes and: BarkBox, a dog toy description service, is focusing on personalization as well by improving its data analysis.

The company says it is looking at delivering tailored messages that connect with shoppers to keep them engaged.

The company is poised to invest in more personalization in the coming years, according to Coresight, especially in its Bark Eats business, a subscription-based meal plan for pets that’s tailored to the breed, size, age and lifestyle.

The bottom line: The subscription e-commerce market is projected to grow this year, Coresight says, but it needs significant investment in order to drive revenue and profitability.