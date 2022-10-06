Yummers, a maker of pet food mix-ins whose founders include Queer Eye cast members Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, raised a $6.3 million seed round from L Catterton, CEO Rebecca Rudisch tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: It's rare that L Catterton — a partnership between PE firm Catterton, luxury giant LVMH and family office Groupe Arnault — makes early stage bets.

"This is kind of a new territory for them to invest this early," says Rudisch, also a co-founder and formerly Petco's chief merchandising and marketing officer.

Details: Caravan (which provided pre-seed funding), FS Investors, C&S Family Capital, Platinum Mile Ventures and Louis Kreisburg also participated in the growth equity financing, Rudisch says.

Proceeds will be invested in Yummers' omnichannel strategy, which includes D2C and a national retail partnership with Petco, as well as inventory, R&D and some marketing.

L Catterton in particular was an ideal investor because they bring expertise and a network of people, with a history of successful exits in the pet sector, she says.

Actor Porowski and comedian Van Ness are involved in product development and marketing in addition to representing the brand, Radisch says.

Between the lines: "Humanization of pets, it's not slowing down. People have not stopped yet 'premium-izing' their purchases in pet and they have not stopped yet humanizing their pet," Rudisch says.

"COVID was even more of an accelerate to that, because the pet was not only their four-legged best friend, but was probably their only best friend they interacted with all day long," she adds.

How it works: Yummers was inspired by the desire from pet owners to "mix and match and make every meal time special and fun and exciting," Rudisch says.

Its gourmet line provides flavor and its functional line contains supplements.

The toppers or mix-ins come in three forms including freeze-dried nuggets, a freeze-dried powder and a jerky-like chewy nugget.

Yes, but: Has it passed the human taste test as well as the pet taste test? "Maybe," Rudisch says.

"Palatability is something we're fanatically committed to," given the brand's name, she says.

The big picture: While Yummers only offers pet food mix-ins now, it aspires to be a pet lifestyle brand offering a range of products for pets.