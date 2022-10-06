Engage People brings online rewards to stores

Engage People, a loyalty program technology provider, aims to let shoppers convert reward points into dollars when paying at the register.

Why it matters: As consumers manage rising inflation and energy prices, solutions to alleviate those wallet pressures will become all the more welcome.

Yes, and: U.S. customers are already sitting on some $100 billion of unredeemed loyalty points, according to marketing firm Bond Brand Loyalty.

What’s happening: Toronto-based Engage People has partnered with FreedomPay, a payments platform, to bring "pay with points" to brick-and-mortar retailers.

What they’re saying: Opening another payment channel allows loyalty program sponsors to maximize the value of reward points, which will drive more consumer engagement, Engage People CEO Jonathan Silver tells Kimberly.

This allows sponsors to build up this value proposition that with these points, “if you can maximize the return for me, I get a better benefit.”

How it works: Creating a smooth checkout experience requires a sophisticated tech stack, FreedomPay president Chris Kronenthal says.

Providers must ensure data security, data compliance, speed of service and operational scale.

Then they can account for the earning and redeeming of a bank’s points at a certain retailer, which Engage People already laid the groundwork for.

Meanwhile, the partnership allows Engage People to tap a wider roster of retailers.

By the numbers: Around 70% of Engage People’s participants have used "pay with points" more than once in a six-month period, Silver says.

Engage People has also seen a 30% increase in basket size and a 35% increase in utilization at participating retailers, he says.

State of play: "As consumer spending becomes more precious, retailers will have to react to that and fight harder for a consumer," says Kronenthal.