Katalyst, a fitness equipment startup, raised $26 million to ramp production of its electro muscle stimulation suit, CEO Bjoern Woltermann tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Investors continue to fuel health and fitness-focused startups as they look to tap into conscious consumerism, while consumers increasingly seek products that optimize their experiences.

What's happening: The Series A round is led by Stripes and includes Incisive Ventures and Unlock Venture Partners.

Model and actress Cindy Crawford and entertainment industry businessman Rande Gerber also chipped in this round.

Woltermann declined to disclose valuation and revenue.

How it works: The Las Vegas-based company manufactures a US Food and Drug Administration-approved full body suit that activates muscle fibers to accelerate workouts, Woltermann says.

Sold directly to consumers, the suit can activate more muscle fibers than a typical workout, the company says.

It can be worn anywhere, and makes working out faster, easier, safer and more efficient, Woltermann adds.

What's next: "We literally want to integrate it into your lives," Woltermann says.

"Because it's your own personal device, we're going to do a lot around analytics," he says, with the goal of leveraging that to customize workouts for every person.

Series A proceeds will finance increasing production, developing brand awareness and growing its team.

Meeting demand is dependent on how many semiconductors the company can acquire in the next 12 to 18 months, Woltermann tells Axios.

"It's literally whenever we get product in, we ship it out."

Of note: Katalyst has shipped over 1,200 units so far as part of an early access program. But the company says it has a waitlist of 75,000 that keeps growing.

State of play: The U.S. is a nascent and under-penetrated market for Katalyst's suits, Woltermann says.

The full-body EMS fitness training market took off in Germany in 2007, the company says, and has since expanded to over 100 countries.

Employed mainly by physical therapists for years, the EMS workout is starting to gain traction, with studios like Body20 and Manduu cropping up across the U.S.

However, U.S. regulators have only recently cleared the equipment for studio use, he says, so it can only be found in several dozen locations.

Yes and: People "have organized their lives around their home or where they are," Woltermann says.