Consumer products company Monolith secured $230 million in financing for acquisitions, including its 12th acquisition that closed Tuesday night, co-CEO Jonathan Shifke tells Axios.

Why it's the BFD: Buyers that can line up the financing will be shopping as discounted valuations and consumer brands facing rising customer acquisition costs and inflation create more opportunities.

Details: The financing comprises a $150 million term loan, a $50 million Series A equity round and a $30 million asset-based loan.

While the term loan will finance deals, the Series A and the ABL will go toward strategic initiatives and fund inventory, he says.

The financing was led and advised by Hayfin Capital Management and Ares Management Credit Funds.

Shifke declined to comment on the valuation or additional details on the structure of the recent deal.

Yes, and: To date, the consumer products group has raised a total of $390 million in debt and equity, Shifke says.

Between the lines: "We think it’s an interesting and compelling M&A landscape," Shifke says.

The company will target profitable omnichannel businesses that have e-commerce and brick-and-mortar and generate between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA.

Pet tech companies are of particular interest currently, he says.

How it works: Monolith provides the capital, personnel and infrastructure, such as supply chain and distribution, to help grow its acquisitions.

Co-CEO Pierre Abousleiman emphasizes it's a capital-intensive, M&A-focused business, so it was important to have the right capital structure and large institutional partners to pursue its strategy.

Of note: Shifke and Abousleiman both previously worked at private equity firm Blackstone, where they developed the idea for Monolith.

The bottom line: "What we’re looking for is sustainable, durable, profitable growth," Abousleiman says.