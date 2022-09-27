Purple adopts poison pill

Purple Innovation, a maker of polymer gel mattresses, adopted a poison pill in response to Coliseum Capital Management's unsolicited $4.35-per-share takeover offer, the company said.

Why it matters: The offer comes as mattress companies have begun to see a slowdown in overall demand against a difficult macroeconomic environment.

Purple also formed a special committee to evaluate the proposal, which would value the company's equity at nearly $395 million.

Of note: Coliseum already holds a 45% stake in Purple Innovation, according to an SEC filing.

Details: The committee appointed to review the offer is comprised of independent directors Gary DiCamillo, Claudia Hollingsworth, Paul Zepf and Dawn Zier.

Purple noted that the committee "has not reached any conclusion as to the advisability or feasibility of a potential transaction at this time."

State of play: During the midst of the pandemic, mattress stocks achieved all-time highs as consumers spent heavily on home improvement — but have since seen significant dips.

In Q1 2021, Sleep Number was trading at above $143 per share and Purple passed $36 per share.

Since then, both stocks have slid to a fraction of that. Monday, Sleep Number and Purple closed at $34.08 and $3.89, respectively.

In the late summer of 2021, Tempur Sealy was trading above $46 per share but closed Monday at $24.54.

Casper reported record revenue in Q2 last year, with sales up in North America 45% year over year, only to sell to Durational Capital Management in November after hemorrhaging cash.

Context: According to Piper Sandler's August mattress retailer survey, total dollar sales growth during the month declined by a mean of 11%, while total unit sales decreased by a mean of 17%.

Catch up fast: Purple acquired Intellibed in an all-stock transaction this month, expanding the acquirer's distribution capabilities and product offerings.

By the numbers: Purple has cash and cash equivalents of about $41 million and debt of about $37 million, according to its latest 10-Q filing with the SEC.

It had a poor Q2, with net revenue falling about 21% to approximately $144 million.

The company's stock was up about 7% Tuesday, to $4.17 per share.

The bottom line: Now doesn't seem like a bad time for Purple to consider its options.