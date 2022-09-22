CookUnity, a chef-prepared meal delivery service, is eyeing a $30 million fundraise this year, ahead of a $100 million-plus financing in 2023, according to CEO Mateo Marietti.

Why it's the BFD: The first round will provide the company with a cash cushion this year and CookUnity will look for tier one investors next year to help build the company, he tells Axios.

What they're saying: Market conditions will determine the structuring of the financing, Marietti says.

"It’s safe in the current environment to have extra capital available," he says, noting proceeds will finance marketing and hiring.

"The offers we have to raise a small round are at a higher valuation than our last year valuation," Marietti adds.

"Based on the size of the company, I don't think we'll do anything below $30 million because the company is already at a meaningful size and more importantly growing fast," he explains.

By the numbers: CookUnity's annual revenue is significantly more than $100 million, Marietti says.

CookUnity has tripled in size since raising $47 million in an Insight Partners-led Series B last year, with some markets generating EBITDA margins of above 10%.

And it is selling 1 million meals per month, with each priced as little as $10.49, though they largely range between $15 and $20 per meal.

The company has raised more than $70 million in growth equity.

How it works: Marietti likens CookUnity to a food subscription service.

The company operates a revenue-sharing model with chefs, who prepare small batches of meals delivered to customers who have signed up for weekly meal plans.

CookUnity currently has locations in seven cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami and Austin.

The company services the entire U.S. via these locations, though it plans to add facilities in San Francisco, New Orleans, Denver and Washington, D.C.

What's next: The company plans to expand to London and Toronto.

It also plans to launch a line of sauces created by the chefs it partners with, such as Esther Choi's kimchi.

Importantly, it plans to hire a CFO next year, with going public an option within the next three years, though the CEO says there's no rush.

State of play: Strategic acquirers have shown a huge appetite for CookUnity's competitors in recent years — see Nestlé's $1.5 billion acquisition of Freshly in 2020.

The bottom line: "We want to become the primary destination for the most creative food in the world," Marietti says.