Travel brand Monos raises $30M

Monos, the Vancouver-based D2C travel lifestyle brand, raised a $30 million Series B financing led by Venn Growth Partners, CEO Victor Tam tells Axios.

Why it matters: The fundraise, which Tam says was oversubscribed to the tune of $40 million, represents a bright spot in the gloomy consumer discretionary sector.

Details: Tam and co-founders Hubert Chan and Daniel Shin together continue to own a majority stake in Monos.

Strand Equity and Canadian tech entrepreneur Michele Romanow joined the round.

Tam declined to comment on valuation, noting only that Monos has now raised $40 million.

Proceeds will be invested in building up inventory, he says, as well as new product development and hiring.

Yes, and: Following the raise Monos will likely turn to debt to fund the company, Tam says.

It could add another $20 million to $30 million as early as Q1 or Q2 next year.

He said that Fort Capital Partners is among firms that could facilitate a debt raise.

By the numbers: The company will pass the nine-figure revenue mark and grow 400% year over year this year.

In 2020, the company grew 800% versus the prior year, while in 2021 it grew between 300% and 400%, Tam says.

It has been profitable from year one, and raised no seed round or money from friends and family, Tam claims.

Monos was cash flow positive when it decided to raise capital to buy inventory for when the pandemic subsided.

How it works: Monos was founded in the spring of 2018 and began selling products in June 2019, intending to be an accessible version of LVMH-owned Rimowa.

Carry-on luggage prices range from $245 to $325, while checked-in-sized bag prices fall between $300 and $450.

Monos also donates 1% of its gross revenue to the environmental group 1% for the Planet.

What's next: The luggage brand currently sells in the department store Nordstrom in Canada and the U.S. and is in the process of opening its first physical store in Vancouver.

It plans to then add curated and experiential locations in New York City and Toronto, which will initially be pop-ups to gather data to determine which neighborhoods to open in.

The company will also add new products, such as garment bags, toiletry kits, weekenders and totes.

The bottom line: Monos wants to be the next great Canadian brand to come out of Vancouver, following in the footsteps of Lululemon and Aritzia, Tam says.